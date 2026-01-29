N.S. to invest in firefighter equipment aimed at strengthening training, safety

A firefighters helmet sits on a fire truck. (Healey photo)

HALIFAX: The Department of Emergency Management is investing in new firefighter training equipment to ensure firefighters across Nova Scotia have access to safe, modern and consistent training no matter where they live.



In a release, the department said it is purchasing two mobile burn units and four propane-fuelled training props, which will expand hands-on firefighter training capacity across the province.



“Firefighters need realistic, high-quality training to safely do their jobs and protect the public,” said Kim Masland, Minister of Emergency Management.

“I’ve heard from over 300 fire chiefs and deputies and our fire training advisory committee about the importance of access to mobile burn units.

“They help close training gaps and ensure firefighters across the province can train closer to home in a safe and controlled environment.”

A mobile burn unit is a portable, self-contained training trailer that allows firefighters to practise live-fire scenarios in a safe, controlled setting.

The units use propane-fuelled fires, smoke and adjustable layouts to simulate real emergencies while meeting strict national safety standards.

With the addition of the two units, to be based in the western and central regions, respectively, there will be three mobile burn units in the province (one is in Cape Breton). They can be moved and utilized as necessary in providing training for firefighters across the province.



The training props are modular simulators that safely recreate many different types of fires, such as propane tank and other pressure-vessel fires, as well as fires with multiple ignition points.

Firefighters can practise essential skills such as using hoses and fire extinguishers, shutting off fuel sources, cooling fires and making quick decisions under pressure.



The new equipment comes at an important time for fire services and firefighter training as efforts to develop a new long-term training program continue.

N.S. also reinforced its commitment to fire safety with the introduction of the Fire Safety and Services Act during the fall 2025 sitting of the legislature. The act commits the government to improving fire safety and supporting the long-term stability of fire services in Nova Scotia.

Quotes:

“Access to consistent, high-quality training is critical to firefighter safety and effectiveness.

“These mobile burn units and training props will allow firefighters across Nova Scotia to train closer to home, using realistic scenarios that better prepare them for the emergencies they face.”

— Mark Bettens, Chief Director of Fire Services, Cape Breton Regional Fire Service



“The addition of two mobile burn units and four propane‑fuelled training props will significantly enhance firefighter training across the province at a critical time.

“These assets will provide realistic live fire training in areas where access has been limited, and they represent an important step toward building a sustainable, modern training system for Nova Scotia’s fire service.”

— Greg Jones, President, Fire Service Association of Nova Scotia

Quick Facts:

– the total cost of the mobile burn units is $2.16 million (one is new and the other refurbished); the props will cost $480,000

– Cape Breton Regional Municipality Fire and Emergency Services will manage the instructors and maintenance of the new mobile burn units and will work with the Province to help build a provincewide group of qualified instructors, improving access to consistent training for firefighters across Nova Scotia

– the Fire Service Association of Nova Scotia led a broad review of fire services governance, focusing on operations, training, communications, funding and more; it was released in September

– the Province released the findings of a value-for-money audit of the Nova Scotia Firefighters School in August and ended its relationship with the school because of concerns with safety, governance and other issues

– the Nova Scotia Fire Training Advisory Committee was established in September to create an interim basic firefighter training plan while a long-term plan is established