Shubenacadie Sam may have yearly prediction decided by weather forecast

ByPat Healey

Shubenacadie Sam outside his home on Feb. 2, 2025. (Dagley Media photo)

SHUBENACADIE: Mother Nature may play a role in Shubenacadie Sam’s decision this year.

Provincial officials said in a note to media that with a storm forecast, a decision will be made on Sunday. February 1, about whether to proceed.

Following that, the decision will be posted on the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park’s Facebook page and a note to media will be issued.

If the event is cancelled, the groundhog will not see its shadow, which – according to folklore – means an early spring.

People planning to visit the park on Sunday should also watch Facebook for possible closure.

The event will be livestreamed on the park’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ShubenacadieWildlifePark.

Sam’s prediction will be posted there shortly after 8 a.m.

Minister of Naturtal Resources Kim Masland is expected to join Shubenacadie Sam for the annual prediction, weather permitting.

Date: Monday, February 2

Time: 7:45 a.m.

Location: Shubenacadie Wildlife Park, 149 Creighton Rd., Shubenacadie, Hants County

