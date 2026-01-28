The Laker News

Halifax Water clearing hydrants after recent snowfall

ByPat Healey

Jan 28, 2026
A fire hydrant is surrounded by snow. (Pexels.com photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: Halifax Water is advising residents that the snowfall over the past several weeks may be blocking hydrants.  

Halifax Water crews are working hard to clear snow from over 8,800 hydrants. 

As this work continues, there may be an impact on traffic lanes. 

Halifax Water said they apologize for any inconvenience during this necessary maintenance work and thank you for your patience as it is underway.  

If customers identify hydrants, blocked by snow, and they are able to clear them in a safe manner, Halifax Water welcomes your assistance.

 If not, please contact Halifax Water to ensure we are aware and can dispatch crews to clear them as soon as possible.   

For more information on the location of hydrants  visit the Halifax Water website here: Fire Hydrants & Catchbasins | Halifax Water.   

To ensure the safety of our communities and Halifax Water staff, please maintain a safe distance when Halifax Water staff or contractors are working in your area.  

For more information on Halifax Water, please check www.halifaxwater.ca .

You can also visit them on YouTube, or Twitter @HalifaxWater, Facebook, or call their Customer Care Centre at 902-420-9287.   

