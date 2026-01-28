Mayor Fillmore calls for pause on Halifax Forum redevelopment as part of broader push for fiscally responsible capital planning

HRM Mayor Andy Fillmore. (Submitted photo/FB)

HALIFAX: For nearly a century, the Halifax Forum has been a landmark where residents learned to skate, gathered for community events, and created memories that last generations.

But it is nearing the end of its practical life as a modern recreation facility – falling short of our region’s accessibility, sustainability, and capacity needs.

“The Halifax Forum is part of our shared heritage,” said Mayor Andy Fillmore.

“But honouring our past also means making responsible choices for the future – especially when households are feeling the pinch of rising costs across the board.”

Originally approved in 2014, the Forum’s redevelopment was estimated at $38 million and scheduled for completion in 2019.

The project now carries a price tag of $126 million, an increase of more than 230%, with construction still not underway.

Fillmore notes this escalation stands in stark contrast to a missed opportunity in 2014, when partnering with CFB Halifax would have delivered a new four-pad arena at Windsor Park for just $15.8 million – while generating up to $30 million in land value.

“Previous Councils made decisions based on the financial realities of the time,” continued Fillmore.

“But the world has changed. Costs have risen. Families are stretched. We need to responsibly revisit big-ticket projects and make sure they still make sense today.”

As part of that reassessment, the Mayor has put forward a motion requesting more information on deferring the Halifax Forum redevelopment for the next year.

The motion was passed by the Budget Committee, and discussions on the Forum’s future will continue during the 2026/27 municipal budget process.

The Mayor also intends to bring forward a motion asking municipal staff to explore alternative Peninsula locations for a modern, lower-cost two- or three-pad ice facility that better aligns with current accessibility, sustainability, and capacity needs.

“This is not about walking away from the Forum’s legacy,” concluded Fillmore.

“It’s about ensuring the next generation has access to modern, affordable, sustainable recreation – and we need to start that work now.”