Ready to represent: Metro West Force U13 AAA Red to be Mooseheads rep at Quebec international hockey tournament

The Metro West Force Red U13AAA girls will be representing the Halifax Mooseheads at an international hockey tournament in Quebec next month. There are four girls firm the Fall River/Waverley area on the team. (Submitted photo)

BEDFORD/FALL RIVER: The U13 AAA Metro West Force Red girls hockey team is set to make waves this February as they head to Québec to compete internationally, representing the Halifax Mooseheads at a major tournament, a first for a girls team from the region.

The squad from the Metro West Force Female Hockey Club will compete in the 2026 Québec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament, one of the world’s most prestigious youth hockey events, featuring AAA and Girls divisions with teams from across Canada, the U.S. and beyond.

At the tournament, teams are guaranteed multiple games and the opportunity to play in front of large crowds in Québec City’s Centre Vidéotron, where hockey hopefuls from around the world compete annually each February.

For the Metro West Force Red (known as the Halifax Mooseheads Jr. Girls for the tournament), it’s a milestone moment.

Isla Carson, Amela Damczyk and Lila Munroe, all Georges P. Vanier Junior High students from the Fall River area, were interviewed about the team’s upcoming trip prior to a game at the Greenfoot Energy Centre in Bedford on Saturday morning.

“I’m so excited to play against teams from other places,” Carson said, speaking about the chance to test her game on a bigger stage.

Damczyk, who has been a standout in net for Force Red, added, “It’s an honour to get picked to go. We’ve worked so hard this season, and now we get to show what we can do.”

Munroe echoed the team’s enthusiasm:

“It’ll be fun to meet new players and play in Québec. We’re going to give it our all.”

Emerson MacLellan of Fall River, the team’s other goalie, is also going. She was not at the game on Saturday so we could not get comments from her.

The Force Red earned their trip by being selected to be the representative for the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League.

The Red are having a strong season.

The Québec tournament — celebrating its 66th year — draws hundreds of teams from across Canada and around the world in categories from AAA to girls divisions, offering young players an unforgettable hockey experience.

Schedule: Quebec International PeeWee tournament schedule

The Laker News will follow the Metro West Force Red’s journey and bring updates throughout the tournament.