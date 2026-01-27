Enfield man charged with break-and-enter

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

ELMSDALE: A 37-year-old Enfield man has been charged with break-and-enter after an incident in the community.

East Hants RCMP Sgt. Scott MacRae said RCMP responded to a report of a Break and Enter last week.

“A woman reported her ex-partner had come to her residence and when she refused to open the door, the 37-year-old from Enfield broke the door open using force and breaking the lock,” said Sgt. MacRae.

He said police attended and collected evidence that supported charging the man.

The man was arrested and charged with one count of Break and Enter.