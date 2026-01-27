The Laker News

East Hants Featured

Enfield man charged with break-and-enter

ByPat Healey

Jan 27, 2026 #break-and-enter, #East Hants, #Enfield, #RCMP
A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

ELMSDALE: A 37-year-old Enfield man has been charged with break-and-enter after an incident in the community.

East Hants RCMP Sgt. Scott MacRae said RCMP responded to a report of a Break and Enter last week.

“A woman reported her ex-partner had come to her residence and when she refused to open the door, the 37-year-old from Enfield broke the door open using force and breaking the lock,” said Sgt. MacRae.

He said police attended and collected evidence that supported charging the man.

The man was arrested and charged with one count of Break and Enter.

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Featured Sports

Ready to represent: Metro West Force U13 AAA Red to be Mooseheads rep at Quebec international hockey tournament

Jan 27, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants

Shubenacadie Sam set to make annual prediction on Monday

Jan 27, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

Year in review: Gillis reflects on busy first year as HRM councillor, looks ahead to transit, affordability, and major projects

Jan 26, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured Sports

Ready to represent: Metro West Force U13 AAA Red to be Mooseheads rep at Quebec international hockey tournament

January 27, 2026 Pat Healey
News

N.S. streamlines permitting system to cut red tape, save costs

January 27, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants Featured

Enfield man charged with break-and-enter

January 27, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants

Shubenacadie Sam set to make annual prediction on Monday

January 27, 2026 Pat Healey