Shubenacadie Sam set to make annual prediction on Monday

Shubenacadie Sam outside his home on Feb. 2, 2025. (Dagley Media photo)

SHUBENACADIE: Nova Scotia’s famous groundhog, Shubenacadie Sam, is ready to make the annual Groundhog Day prediction on Monday, February 2, at Shubenacadie Wildlife Park.

Nova Scotians are invited to attend in person or follow the event live on the park’s Facebook page.

Sam will be joined by a groundhog mascot to help celebrate the tradition.



“Groundhog Day is a fun way for people across Nova Scotia to come together and celebrate a beloved Nova Scotia tradition,” said Natural Resources Minister Kim Masland.

“Groundhog Day also falls on World Wetlands Day, another meaningful day for the wildlife park, where engaging activities are available to help celebrate wetlands and their incredible biodiversity.”

ADVERTISEMENT:





The excitement in -25 weather before Sam came out to make his prediction in 2025. (Dagley Media photo)

Folklore says that if the groundhog sees its shadow, winter will last for six more weeks. If not, an early spring is on the way.



World Wetlands Day recognizes the importance of wetlands in supporting biodiversity and mitigating the effects of floods and droughts.

Visitors to the wildlife park can explore hands-on displays and activities that highlight restored wetlands and their environmental benefits.



The park will be open following the event and will close at 2 p.m.

In winter, it is typically open only on weekends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Quick Facts:

– the groundhog’s scientific name is Marmota monax, one of 14 types of marmots found in the Northern Hemisphere

– Shubenacadie Wildlife Park and Ducks Unlimited are offering World Wetlands Day programming from Saturday, January 31, to Monday, February 2

– World Wetlands Day was established by the United Nations and is celebrated internationally on February 2

– Nova Scotia is home to three designated wetlands of international importance



