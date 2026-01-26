Trivia night supporting local food banks on Feb. 3

ENFIELD: The ninth annual Susie McDonell Memorial trivia night is fast approaching.
The fundraiser, in support of local food banks across East Hants, is being put on by the East Hants & Districts Chamber of Commerce.
It will be held Feb. 3 at Shooters Bar & Grill in Enfield.
Doors Open at 4:30 p.m. with the trivia night starting at 6:30 p.m.
The trivia night is more than just a game – McDonnell believed that no one should go hungry and everyone should feel cared for.
The Trivia Night is her vision, a way to turn community fun into community fuel.
Join as they celebrate Susie’s legacy and raise funds for our local food banks and community garden.
Make a donation: https://bit.ly/49GeZYQ
Register a team: https://bit.ly/3JQYRLf
If you have any questions contact us: info@ehcc.ca or 902-883-1010