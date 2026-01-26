Dal Tigers women’s basketball announces commitment of East Hants’ Maggie Robson

Maggie Robson is Dal Tigers women's basketball bound. (Submitted photo)

SHUBENACADIE: A women’s basketball player from the Shubenacadie area is going to be donning the colours of the Dalhousie Tigers in September.

The Atlantic University Sport team announced over the weekendthat they had signed forward Maggie Robson for the 2026-27 season.

The six-foot forward will bring a physical presence in the paint and the ability to put down points with a constant work rate.

Robson most recently competed with Armbrae Academy where she helped her team win silver at the CAIS tournament.

Before this, Robson played with RNS, where she won silver at AA provincials and bronze at the CAIS tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Robson also competed with Preston Elite and Fury, where she averaged a double-double for the last three seasons.

Off the court, Robson is an Honor Roll student and is a member of the Principal’s List. She will be studying marine biology in the fall.

Joining the Tigers is fulfilling a childhood dream of Robson’s as she used to watch the Tigers play growing up.

“I chose Dal because I want to play at the highest level I can and be able to compete every day,” she said.

“I grew up looking up to the Dal basketball team going to AUS Championship weekends with my family and hoping to be there one day.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Robson has expressed her excitement in joining the Black & Gold this fall.

“Playing at the next level has always been a dream of mine and I’m so grateful to make that dream become a reality,” Robson said.

She added that her dream was inspired by her father, her biggest supporter and role model, and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn from Coach Tanya Mackay as she looks ahead to the upcoming season.

McKay shared her team’s newest recruit excitement.

“A strong and athletic forward, Maggie brings a physical presence in the paint. She is a reliable rebounder with great hands on catches and finishes around the rim, and she competes on the defensive end with toughness and effort,” McKay said.

“Maggie’s athleticism, work ethic, and ability to impact the game in multiple ways make her an exciting addition to our program.”

The women’s basketball program continues to build towards AUS success for the 2026-27 season.