Munroe, Thompson key Metro West Force Red come-from-behind victory in U13AAA

Georgia Thompson of Metro West Force Red shoots the puck into the open net as the Metro West Force White goalie can't get over in time to make the score 2-1 white early in the second period. (Healey photo)

BEDFORD: The Metro West Force Red girls rallied from a 2-0 deficit for a 4-2 win on Saturday afternoon in Bedford.

The U13 AAA girls hockey game was played against rival Metro West Force Blue at Greenfoot Energy Centre Rink D.

After getting down 2-0 as they started off slow against the Blue squad, the Red team turned on their engines.

The Red team scored four straight over the final two periods to earn the victory.

Metro Red also picked up a 5-2 win on Friday night over team Blue at SMU in Halifax. Emerson MacLellan was the winning goaltender.

A Metro West Force Blue player comes in on an offensive chance during the game. (Healey photo)

Against Metro Blue, it was a goal from Georgia Thompson, setup off a shot by Lila Munroe from the Waverley area, that got the offence started for Metro Red.

The shot went on Metro Blue goalie Claire Milligan, but Thompson was right there and picked up the loose puck and fired it in the open net as Milligan could only look on as she couldn’t get over in time to make a stop on the shot.

Isla Carson of Fall River tied the game on the power-play before Grace Berrigan scored in the third with what turned out to be the game winner.

Spark plug Elayna Jiang had her hard work on the ice and in the defensive zone rewarded as she scored an empty net goal to seal the victory.

Amelia Damczyk picked up the goaltending win between the pipes with a solid effort after a shaky first period.

Assists went to Munroe and Flora Black each with a pair of assists, while a single helper came from Sophie Selig.

The U13 AAA Metro West Red are going to Quebec next month to represent the Halifax Mooseheads at the international tournament. Watch for a story on this later this week on The Laker News website.

A Metro West Blue player rubs a Metro West Red player out of the play and the puck becomes loose. (Healey photo)

A Metro West Force Red player skates away from an opponent as she heads to the offensive zone. (Healey photo)

An offensive chance is created by a Metro West Force Red player. (Healey photo)

The Metro Red girls celebrate a goal. (Healey photo)

Metro West Force Red Flora Black raises her arms as she sees the puck went behind the goalie. (Healey photo)

Amelia Damcyzk of the Metro West Force Red stays tight to the goal post to keep the puck out. (Healey photo)