Cole Butcher set to race three times in Canada this summer on Pro Stock Tour

Cole Butcher in the no. 53 battles with Craig Slaunwhite in the 99 at Scotia Speedworld in 2021. (Healey photo)

MOORESVILLE, N.C.: A Halifax racer who will be going NASCAR racing this summer has announced some late model racing he will be doing as well.

Cole Butcher, who will drive the no. 13 ThorSport hot rod in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, will do seven races with Bob Lyon Racing in the #44 Hamke Super Late Model.

“Thanks to Bob and Jamie Lyon for the opportunity to be part of their program,” Butcher said.

Cody Glick will serve as the crew chief.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Butcher will also be coming back to Nova Scotia for three races as part of the Maritime Por Stock Tour in the no. 53 Butcher Racing Pro Late Model.

The three races are:

June 27 as part of the Maple Leaf Classic at Riverside Speedway near Antigonish on June 27 as the Pro Stock Tour plays the undercard for the NASCAR Canada series visit.

Aug. 7-8 at Scotia Speedworld during the SummerClash 250 weekend.

Sept. 12 Back to School Spectacular at Riverside Speedway (the second last race scheduled for the 2026 Pro Stock Tour season.)

“Looking forward to getting back on Canadian soil and racing up north again this summer,” said Butcher.

Cole Butcher’s late model schedule for this summer. (Submitted photo)