Bulldogs erase Jr B Pens lead, pick up overtime victory in NSJHL play

ByPat Healey

Jan 24, 2026 #Antigonish Bulldogs, #Chris Caissie, #East Hants Bitars Ristorante Penguins, #Lantz, #NSJHL
The East Hants Bitar's Ristorante Junior B Penguins. (Jr B Logo/FB)

LANTZ: The Antigonish Bulldogs scored three unanswered goals to spoil an early elad by the East Hnats Bitars Ristorante Penguins en route to an overtime victory.

East Hants got out to a 2-0 lead, before the Bulldogs scored three straight over the final two plus periods for the 3-2 win on home ice in Antigonish.

Two of the goals, including in overtime, were scored on the power-play and the other shorthanded.

Nik Xidos and Chris Caissie had the East Hants goals.

Assists went to Braedy Kirton and Cayden MacKeigan.

Colby Brown suffered the loss in net turning away 39 of 42 pucks.

The Pens are back in action Monday night in Sackville against the Blazers. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Sackville Arena.

