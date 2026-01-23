The Laker News

East Hants Sports

Gilby set to participate in World Series of Asphalt at New Smyrna next month

ByPat Healey

Jan 23, 2026 #East Hants, #Enfield, #Gage Gilby, #Gilby Motorsports, #Maritime Pro Stock Tour, #New Smyrna Speedway, #racing, #World Series of Asphalt
Dylan Gosbee in the no 16 leads Gage Gilby in the 25G out of turn four at Oyster Bed Speedway on Saturday. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: Gage Gilby is going to get his 2026 race season started a bit early, beginning next month.

Gilby and his no. 25G Gilby Motorsports race team will be partaking in the 2026 World Series of Asphalt at New Smyrna Speedway from Feb. 6-14.

It will be nine nights of the best short track racing in America, the track said in a Facebook post.

Gilby will be making his first attempt in the Pro Late model division, so the Maritime Pro Stock Tour driver is listed as a rookie for the World Series of Asphalt.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Pro Late Models have been extremely competitive over the last few years.

New Smyrna officials say they are excited to see all the new names on the list.

Gilby got his start in legends cars and is now hoping to make a name for himself on the big stage this February.

Join all the action from February 6-14 at the World Series of Asphalt.

Who is next? https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1949/registrations/

By Pat Healey

Related Post

East Hants

Atlantic Chiefs call for urgent meeting with federal partners following community deaths

Jan 23, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants

From the Cruiser – Jan. 16, 2026

Jan 22, 2026 Pat Healey
Sports

MacLean powers offence, McLauchlan solid between pipes in Jr C Pens victory

Jan 22, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

East Hants Sports

Gilby set to participate in World Series of Asphalt at New Smyrna next month

January 23, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

Winter storm to impact N.S. with high winds, snowfall Sunday night into Tuesday

January 23, 2026 Pat Healey
Column Columns

COLUMN: 2026 to be a big year

January 23, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants

Atlantic Chiefs call for urgent meeting with federal partners following community deaths

January 23, 2026 Pat Healey