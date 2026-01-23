Atlantic Chiefs call for urgent meeting with federal partners following community deaths

Millbrook First Nation Chief Bob Gloade. (Submitted photo/Google)

MILLBROOK/SIPEKNE’KATIK: Chiefs from across the Atlantic and Gaspé regions convened an emergency virtual All Chiefs meeting Jan. 21 to address serious concerns following two recent deaths in the communities of Neqotkuk (Tobique), New Brunswick, and Sipekne’katik, Nova Scotia.

These tragic events have deeply affected families and communities and underscore the urgent need for meaningful action.

“Our Chiefs are deeply concerned about these incidents and the increasing number of deaths of First Nation members involving the RCMP,” said Chief Bob Gloade of Millbrook First Nation, APC Co-Chair.

“There is an urgent need to openly discuss these concerns and to identify concrete actions and solutions to prevent further loss of life in our communities.”

In both cases, the incidents are currently under investigation by the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) through what has been described as a transparent process.

However, Chiefs expressed significant concern regarding the lack of Indigenous inclusion in these investigations and the resulting erosion of trust felt by families and communities.

“SIRT must find ways and strategies to ensure Indigenous voices and perspectives are meaningfully included in this important work,” Chief Gloade stressed.

“At present, there is no Indigenous or First Nation participation in the process.”

Collectively, the Chiefs are calling on federal partners and senior leadership of the RCMP, including the Commissioner and the appropriate federal Ministers, to meet directly with Atlantic Chiefs as soon as possible.

They are urging immediate discussions to identify concrete actions that can prevent further deaths in First Nation communities.

Policing challenges in First Nation communities must be addressed through specific, detailed actions and clear follow-up measures.

These include stronger senior leadership with Indigenous representation, enhanced training, the application of formal First Nation safety protocols, comprehensive anti-racism education, and recruitment strategies that ensure safe and culturally respectful policing in all communities, whether by the RCMP or municipal police services.

“Our people want safe communities and policing services that protect the safety and well-being of all our citizens,” said Chief Tim Paul of Woodstock First Nation, APC Co-Chair.

Time is critical.

The Chiefs are calling on the RCMP Commissioner, relevant federal Ministers, and senior leadership to meet with Atlantic Chiefs without delay to discuss these issues and commit to actionable steps that prevent further loss of life. Immediate engagement from federal partners is essential to ensure communities feel safe, heard, and supported, and that concrete actions are being taken.