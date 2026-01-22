From the Cruiser – Jan. 16, 2026

RCMP's From the Cruiser. (Healey photo)

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 144 calls for service.

The following are some of the highlighted calls as provided by Sgt. Scott MacRae.

Eleven traffic collisions- – East Hants residents are reminded to slow down and drive for the road conditions.

Five traffic tickets issued.

(RCMP photo)

Request to Identify

East Hants RCMP are looking to identify the following individual in relation to a theft from the Elmsdale Superstore.

Anyone with information can report to the East Hants RCMP at (902)883-7077 or to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(T.I.P.S.) or crimestoppers.ca.

File #202622795

Traffic Offences

East Hants RCMP issued five Summary Offence Tickets during this period, including tickets for speeding, driving without a license, operating an unregistered vehicle, and fail to obey traffic control signal.

Drivers are reminded that all vehicle paperwork is required to be up to date or they could be subject to fines, and have their vehicle towed.

(RCMP photo)

East Hants Most Wanted

This week East Hants District RCMP’s most wanted is Lorraine MacDonald who is wanted for Failing to Appear in relation to a Theft Under $5000 charge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: