RCMP charge three in theft from NSLC

ByPat Healey

Jan 19, 2026 #break-in, #East Hants, #Elmsdale, #NSLC, #RCMP, #theft
A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

ELMSDALE: Three men were charged after a theft from an Elmsdale business.

Sgt. Scott MacRae, with East Hants RCMP, responded to a theft from the NSLC where a man wearing a mask stole a bag full of vodka.

“The man left in a vehicle with two other associates,” said Sgt. MacRae.

Sgt. MacRae said police were able to locate and intercept the vehicle and arrest the three men.

“Twelve bottles of alcohol were in the vehicle and recovered,” he said.

All three men are charged with one count of Theft Under $5000 and, one of the men faces an additional count of Possession of a Break-In Instrument.

File #202629619

By Pat Healey

