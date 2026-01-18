Woman charged in road rage incident: RCMP

An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

EAST HANTS: A 28-year-old woman from Indian Brook is facing charges following a road rage incident, police said.

Sgt. Scott MacRae, with East Hants RCMP, said police responded to a road rage incident where a vehicle had been sideswiped twice.

“Officers attended and upon investigation, it was determined that the collision was a deliberate act from the victim driver’s ex-girlfriend,” he said.

The officers were able to locate the 28-year-old female from Indian Brook and arrest her.

She is facing charges for Assault with a Weapon, and Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance.

File # 202612273