The Laker News

East Hants

Woman charged in road rage incident: RCMP

ByPat Healey

Jan 18, 2026 #assault, #East Hants, #Indian Brook, #RCMP, #road rage
An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

EAST HANTS: A 28-year-old woman from Indian Brook is facing charges following a road rage incident, police said.

Sgt. Scott MacRae, with East Hants RCMP, said police responded to a road rage incident where a vehicle had been sideswiped twice.

“Officers attended and upon investigation, it was determined that the collision was a deliberate act from the victim driver’s ex-girlfriend,” he said.

The officers were able to locate the 28-year-old female from Indian Brook and arrest her.

She is facing charges for Assault with a Weapon, and Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance.

File # 202612273

By Pat Healey

Related Post

East Hants

East Hants issues reminder to residents on winter parking across municipality

Jan 18, 2026 Pat Healey
News East Hants

Halifax Stanfield launches ‘The Stanfield Wayfinders’: a modernized volunteer program

Jan 17, 2026 Pat Healey
News East Hants

School Lunch program introduces new meals, reusable packaging

Jan 16, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

East Hants

Woman charged in road rage incident: RCMP

January 18, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants

East Hants issues reminder to residents on winter parking across municipality

January 18, 2026 Pat Healey
News

N.S. NDP: Rents keep rising in Nova Scotia under Houston government

January 18, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured

Snowfall warning issued for most of N.S. for Sunday night into Monday

January 17, 2026 Pat Healey