East Hants issues reminder to residents on winter parking across municipality

(Submitted photo)

ELMSDALE: The Municipality of East Hants would like to remind residents that while there is no specific winter parking ban bylaw, parking must not interfere with snow removal or winter road maintenance, as outlined under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act.

Vehicles parked in a way that obstructs snow clearing or maintenance operations may be subject to warnings, fines, or towing.

Parking enforcement applies year-round, including:

• No-parking and no-stopping zones

• Parking that obstructs traffic or pedestrians

• Improper commercial vehicle parking

• Abandoned vehicles

• Misuse of accessible parking spaces

• Blocking fire lanes, fire stations, hydrants, or emergency scenes

• Parking that hinders snow removal and winter maintenance

ADVERTISEMENT:

Help keep roads safe and accessible for everyone by parking responsibly, especially during winter weather.

Thank you for your cooperation!

For parking complaints, please email parking@easthants.ca.

Learn more here: https://www.easthants.ca/parking-enforcement/