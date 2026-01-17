Halifax Stanfield launches ‘The Stanfield Wayfinders’: a modernized volunteer program

(Submitted photo)

HALIFAX STANFIELD AIRPORT: Twenty-five years ago, Halifax International Airport introduced its volunteer host program, helping passengers and visitors throughout their travel journey.

That same program is modernizing and rebranding with a new uniform and name: The Stanfield Wayfinders.

The program’s name reflects Halifax Stanfield’s commitment to inclusive service and a world-class traveller experience, and the easy-to-spot and accessible uniform enhances visibility, as well as comfort for the volunteers.

“Our volunteers are the heart of Halifax Stanfield. They bring our East Coast warmth and hospitality to life,” said Joyce Carter, President & CEO of Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA).

“I am incredibly grateful for our remarkable volunteer community, especially as we mark 25 years of service this year. While the name and uniform have evolved, the spirit of the program remains the same – to provide assistance and have a meaningful impact on the journeys of travellers from around the world.”

The Stanfield Wayfinders, is a nod to The Stanfield Way, Halifax Stanfield’s airport-wide customer service training program. Guided by the virtues of being happy, helpful, courteous, caring, and kind, The Stanfield Way ensures a shared customer-centric culture across our airport community.

The new uniform blends form and function, featuring Halifax Stanfield’s logo and colours in a design that emphasizes both visibility and comfort. Incorporating English, French, and Mi’kmaq, the uniform pays tribute to Canada’s official languages and recognizes that Halifax Stanfield is located in Mi’kma’ki, the ancestral and unceded territory of the Mi’kmaq.

“I am honoured to lead this program and work alongside The Stanfield Wayfinders,” said Melissa MacDonald, Volunteer Program Coordinator at HIAA.

“Our team plays a vital role in wayfinding, guiding travellers through the airport with confidence and care.

“The name speaks to this and reflects our continued commitment to inclusivity and to representing the diverse communities we serve.”

The Stanfield Wayfinders play a variety of roles in supporting travellers, including:

• Wayfinding & Information Services: Guiding travellers to check-in areas, gates, washrooms, transportation, shops, restaurants, and other airport services.

• Accessibility Support: Assisting travellers with accessibility needs and connecting them to programs such as Curbside Assistance, the Aira App, Hearing Loops, Familiarization Tours, Autism Aviators, and the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program.

• Customer Care: Offering reassurance to nervous travellers, supported by the St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog Program, which helps families or individuals travelling alone, or simply brightening someone’s day.

• Event Support: Assisting with community and special events hosted at the airport.

“Volunteering at Halifax Stanfield is a chance to welcome people with warmth and kindness. This program brings people together through small moments of help and connection, which is what makes it so meaningful,” said Jerry Jackson, a volunteer at Halifax Stanfield since 2018.

“The Stanfield Wayfinders identity reflects what our volunteers have always shared with travellers: guidance, support, and a friendly face along the way. It carries forward the long-standing commitment that has shaped this program for years, and I am proud to be part of a team that helps people feel supported the moment they arrive.”

The Stanfield Wayfinders are everyday people of all backgrounds and abilities who share a passion for helping others.

Interested in joining The Stanfield Wayfinders? Retirees, working professionals, students, newcomers, and airport community members aged 16 and older are encouraged to apply to join the Volunteer Program.

All volunteers must receive airport security clearance and complete customer service training through The Stanfield Way Program. Shifts accommodate a range of schedules and participation levels, allowing volunteers to contribute in ways that best fit their availability and interests.

We are especially encouraging applications from individuals who are bilingual or multilingual, as they help us better support travellers from around the world.

Learn more about the program and apply today at https://halifaxstanfield.ca/airport-authority/programs-partnerships/volunteer-programs .