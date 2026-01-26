Five LHS Dragons girls basketball players honoured on Senior Night

The five graduating Lockview High Dragons. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: Five key players for the Lockview High Dragons girls basketball team were recognized last week on Senior Night.

While the game score against CP Allen wasn’t what the team had hoped for, a 75-52 loss on home court, the five girls honoured have helped build the program to what it is and became idols for the younger players on the team to look up to and see what it takes to play the game they love.

Recognized were Calla Angel; Lyric LePage; talented twins Emily and Izzy Ralph, the undisputed leaders of the team on and off the court; and Avery MacFarlane.

All are Grade 12 students who were playing in their final high school girls basketball game on home court for the regular season.

In the game, it was MacFarlane leading the Dragons with 17 points, Emily Ralph had 15 and LePage had seven points.

At halftime, a short ceremony was held to recognize each player that was graduating, with a brief bio read off and photos taken with their parents.

The Laker News was on hand for the ceremony. Here are some photos from it:

