Community health board volunteer garners human rights award

Evan Treffler with his award. (Submitted photo)

BEDFORD: At just 20, Evan Treffler has already become one of Nova Scotia’s most visible young voices for mental health advocacy, inclusion and human rights.

The Dalhousie University medical sciences student was recognized in December with a Nova Scotia Human Rights Award for his leadership in advancing mental health equity and youth empowerment across the province.

The Bedford native says his passion for healthcare and advocacy is rooted in family values and a desire to give back.

“I’ve always had really great role models in my life,” he points out. “My parents are generous and focused and that inspired me to contribute and do my part.”

The Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission presents its annual awards in conjunction with International Human Rights Day. This year, four people and one group were honoured at a ceremony in Halifax.

Evan also volunteers with the Cobequid Community Health Board, where he helps shape local health priorities.

“I love meeting passionate people who contribute in unique ways to our community,” he says.

“Working together across community supports well‑being in everyday ways.”

In the 2025-2029 community health plan, mental health is identified as a provincial priority by community health boards.

On campus, Evan serves as co‑president of Dalhousie’s chapter of Jack.org, a Canadian youth mental health charity. He describes it as a busy student group that reaches tens of thousands of students each month through social media campaigns and in-person programs.

“We want every student to feel welcome and know that their voice matters,” he says.

“Mental health is tied to human dignity and real change begins with listening.”

In his public speaking engagements with students, Evan delivers peer‑led presentations encouraging students to ask for help, fight stigma and support one another.

The talk opens space for honest conversations about identity, resilience and community.

“Life and school can be hard enough and it’s important to advocate for mental health awareness and make sure students know support is available.”

Evan also serves as Dalhousie’s wellness champion, which involves working with staff and student leaders to ensure supports meet student needs. He emphasizes prevention, early intervention and making help easy to access.

He has also represented Dalhousie as a social advocate for Health Canada’s multi‑substance risk reduction campaign, engaging youth in conversations about harm reduction and mental health.

He says the human rights award is meaningful because it highlights the importance of youth leadership and shared responsibility.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity I’ve had to meet so many people across our communities who are passionate about mental health and wellness,” he explains.

“Getting to work alongside them and give back together is really something special.”

He says his career goal is to become a family physician in Nova Scotia, where he hopes to integrate mental health advocacy into everyday practice.

“If I can help fill that gap and support people not only physically but mentally, I’d be honoured to do so.”

Evan insists the recognition is not just about him, but about collective effort.

“This award reflects all the great work we’re doing together,” he says.

“I couldn’t have done it alone. It’s a team effort and I think the whole community deserves praise for helping support student mental health and well‑being.”

Evan’s message is simple: “Communities grow stronger when we care for one another; that’s what this work is all about.”