Nova Scotia Power’s grid-scale battery site in Waverley now operational

An aerial look at the battery storage site in Spider Lake, near Waverley. (Submitted photo from Video)

WAVERLEY: Nova Scotia Power’s grid scale battery facilities in Bridgewater and Waverley, located in Spider Lake, are now in operation after being energized in late 2025 and completing system testing.

These sites strengthen reliability for customers by supporting the grid during periods of high demand and variable conditions, while also helping the province add more renewable energy over time.

The facilities are part of Nova Scotia Power’s Grid-Scale Battery Project, the largest battery installation in Atlantic Canada, which includes three 50 MW/4-hour battery installations in three communities across the province—Bridgewater, Waverley, and White Rock. They represent a total investment of $237 million.

Approved by the Nova Scotia Energy Board, this project will help improve reliability of power service for customers and help the province achieve its goal of 80% renewable energy by 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The two systems are already delivering value for customers, having been used as reliable backup power sources during periods of high peak demand throughout the cold snaps the province experienced this past weekend.

“These battery sites allow us to store renewable energy and deliver it when customers need it most, ensuring reliability as more renewables are added to the grid,” said Dave Pickles, Chief Operating Officer at Nova Scotia Power.

“Thanks to innovative partnerships and investment arrangements, we’ve been able to help mitigate cost impacts for customers while advancing this critical project.”

The project was made possible through strong partnerships and innovative financing arrangements, including a $138.2 million loan from the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB).

A portion of this investment financed 90% of the Indigenous equity participation, enabling Wskijinu’k Mtmo’taqnuow Agency Ltd. (WMA)—an economic limited partnership owned by all 13 Mi’kmaw communities in Nova Scotia—to take part in the project.

Additional support of approximately $117 million was provided by Natural Resources Canada through its Smart Renewable Energy and Electrification Pathways Program and Electricity Predevelopment Program, representing roughly one third of total project costs.

“WMA is proud to participate in the transition toward clean energy solutions for Nova Scotia,” said Crystal Nicholas, President at Wskijinu’k Mtmo’taqnuow Agency Ltd.

“Investing in battery storage will produce economic benefits as well as energy resiliency for Mi’kmaw communities in the province, and we appreciate the support and partnership of CIB and Nova Scotia Power in bringing our voices to this important project.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

“Projects like this are especially meaningful for the CIB because they enable more diverse sources of clean electricity to be integrated into Nova Scotia’s grid, while also creating opportunities for Indigenous communities to participate as ownership partners,” said Ehren Cory, CIB Chief Executive Officer.

“This energy storage initiative will deliver real benefits to Nova Scotians and generate lasting economic value for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.”

Construction on the two sites began in late 2024, and with Bridgewater and Waverley now operational.

The third site in White Rock is expected to come online in August 2026.