Inner Strength TKD athletes ready to shine at nationals on home mats

The 11-athletes that are ready to compete at the Canadian Taekwondo championships in Halifax. (Healey photo)

WELLINGTON: Competing at a national championship is always special.

Doing it at home is something else entirely.

That’s the opportunity in front of Inner Strength Taekwondo, which will send 11 athletes, many of them first-time national competitors, into action at the Canadian Taekwondo Championships, running Feb. 5–7 at the Halifax Convention Centre.

For athletes Raya Porter and Ronan Sinclair, the chance to fight for national titles in front of a home crowd is both exciting and motivating.

“I’m just really excited to have the chance to keep fighting and hopefully earn a team spot this year,” said Porter.

“There are a lot of advantages competing at home, and I’m proud to represent Halifax.”

Sinclair echoed that sentiment, calling the event a rare opportunity.

“There’s not a lot of local competition at this level,” he said. “Having a tournament of this calibre here makes me really happy.

“I get to show what I can do in front of my home crowd.”

(Healey photo)

Ronan Sinclair stretches out for a kick. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Both athletes are aiming high, with podium finishes and Team Canada selection on the line.

Preparation has been intense, with the team training six days a week, pushing themselves physically and mentally.

“Hopefully gold,” Porter said with a smile. “But most importantly, just going out there and fighting my best.”

Despite the hometown setting, neither athlete sees added pressure.

“I don’t believe in pressure,” Sinclair said.

“It’s something we put on ourselves. I just go out there, fight my fight, and give 100 per cent.”

Athletes compete on fight night. (Healey photo)

That mindset is something Master Helbert Porter, head coach of Inner Strength TKD, works hard to instill — especially with a roster that includes several national rookies.

“There are always nerves,” Master Porter said.

“The key is learning how to use them. Instead of saying ‘I’m nervous,’ we teach them to say ‘I’m excited.’ It’s about controlling that energy and trusting the process.”

Veteran athletes like Porter and Sinclair play a leadership role, helping newcomers adjust to the pace and intensity of national-level competition.

“We lead with our training, our intensity and our experience,” Sinclair said. “Being a team and supporting each other is the most important thing.”

(Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Ronan Sinclair makes contact. (Healey photo)

The stakes at this year’s championships are high. National titles can lead to selection for Pan American Championships, World Championships — with junior worlds set for Uzbekistan and cadets heading to Brazil — and even Junior Olympic qualification.

“This year is big for us,” Master Porter said. “It’s a process we follow every year, and I’m confident our athletes are ready.

“Now it’s about getting them on the mat and letting them do what they do.”

For Inner Strength TKD, competing at home is more than just convenient, it’s a chance to showcase the program, the athletes and the growing strength of taekwondo in the Halifax area.

“It’s about enjoying the experience,” Porter said.

“For some, this is their first nationals. That alone is something to be proud of.”

A kick is landed. (Healey photo)