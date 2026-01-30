Powerful step forward: Solar project gives Sackville Arena a bright future

Sackville-Bedford-Preston MP Braedon Clark announced the Sackville Arena will be getting a $1.3 million energy grant to install solar panels on its roof. (Healey photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: A major federal investment announced Friday evening is set to give the Sackville Arena a new lease on life, while saving thousands of dollars every month and strengthening its role as a community hub.

Sackville–Bedford–Preston MP Braedon Clark announced $1.3 million in federal funding from a green energy grant for the installation of solar panels on the roof of the Sackville Arena.

The announcement was made on the ice with Clark and members of the LDRA there as well just ahead of the opening games of the second annual Bill Chase Cup.

The funding, delivered through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program, will allow the non-profit Lake District Recreation Association (LDRA) to significantly cut operating costs, with savings estimated at $14,000 per month on electricity alone.

Clark said the investment is about more than energy efficiency — it’s about protecting a community cornerstone that has served generations.

“Arenas like this are pillars of our communities,” Clark said during the announcement, noting the Sackville Arena’s more than 50 years of service.

“They’re where young people learn teamwork, discipline and character, and they absolutely need to be maintained, sustained and improved.”

Allan Smith, president of the Lake District Rec Association, speaks at the federal announcement at the Sackville Arena on Friday evening. (Healey photo)

According to LDRA president Allan Smith, the savings will be reinvested directly back into the facility, helping ensure the arena remains viable for decades to come.

“This $1.3 million positions this arena to be operational for the next 10, 15, 20 — even 50 years,” Smith said.

“That $14,000 a month we save on power is going right back into the operation of the arena.”

One of the first planned upgrades will be improvements to the rink boards, with additional improvements expected as the savings accumulate.

Smith added that the project will also dramatically reduce the arena’s carbon footprint, placing it among the greenest arenas in Canada.

Installation of the solar panels is already underway, with visible progress expected over the coming weeks.

Several local and provincial leaders were on hand for the announcement, including HRM Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon, former councillor Paul Russell, and NDP MLA Paul Wozney, underscoring the broad support for the project.

Clark said the timing of the announcement, made just before puck drop at a major community tournament, was fitting.

“To be able to announce this here, during an event like the Bill Chase Cup, really shows what this is all about,” he said.

“This ensures kids, families and community members will be using this facility for many years to come.”