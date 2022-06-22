FALL RIVER: Traffic enforcement by officers with Halifax District RCMP in the Fall River and Prospect area of HRM led to a variety of traffic infractions, including impaired driving.

During this past weekend, Halifax District RCMP completed vehicle check points and traffic enforcement in the Prospect and Fall River areas.

“Road Safety impacts everyone and with summer we want to remind drivers to drive sober, keep their cell phones out of reach while driving and ensure your vehicle is compliant with the Motor Vehicle Act,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay of the Nova Scotia RCMP.

The following enforcement actions were taken as a result:

· 5 drivers were arrested for Impaired Operation of a Conveyance by Alcohol

· 8 drivers issued driving suspensions for Operating a Conveyance While Having Consumed Alcohol

· 13 drivers were charged for speeding, including stunting

· 3 drivers were charged for distracted driving

· 23 drivers were charged for various other traffic offences (e.g., driving without insurance; window tint offence, vehicle not registered, expired motor vehicle inspection)

Cpl. Tremblay said if you see dangerous driving, report it to police when it’s safe to do so.

It’s helpful to include the location and description of the vehicle (including license plate number, colour, make and model), its direction of travel and a description of the driver.