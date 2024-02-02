Residents urged to prepare for significant snowfall

HALIFAX/EAST HANTS: Nova Scotians in central and eastern parts of the province are expected to be hit with a significant snowfall over the next few days, continuing into early next week.

Environment and Climate Change Canada expects the system to bring heavy snowfall amounts, blowing snow and gusty winds, resulting in reduced visibility and hazardous driving conditions



Nova Scotians should monitor local weather forecasts and stay off the roads, if possible.

If people must travel, they should consult 511 Nova Scotia for information on road conditions.

Motorists planning to travel through the Cobequid Pass or across the Canso Causeway, in particular, are advised to stay abreast of weather forecasts and road conditions.



Public Works crews will work throughout the weekend to keep roads as clear as possible.

Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Office will be monitoring conditions and preparing to offer support if necessary to municipalities.

Environment Canada said total snowfall of 30 to 40 cm is expected for central Nova Scotia with up to 80 cm or possibly higher for eastern mainland and Cape Breton.

A low pressure system southwest of Nova Scotia will slowly track eastward tonight. This low will intensify on Saturday and become quasi-stationary southeast of the province resulting in a prolonged period of snow for the region.

During winter storms, Nova Scotians are reminded to:– monitor local weather forecasts– avoid unnecessary travel and check 511 regularly– have an emergency kit ready– stay inside or seek shelter– get out of the wind to avoid wind chill– bring pets inside and ensure livestock have shelter and drinking water– wear several warm layers– use battery-powered lights or glow sticks and avoid candles– never use barbecues, camping stoves or fuel-powered heaters indoors– keep portable generators outside and away from windows

Anyone looking for emergency supports, including overnight shelter beds, can call 211 to be connected to services in their community.



Forecast updates are available from Environment and Climate Change Canada’s WeatherCAN mobile application and website: https://Canada.ca/weather



Additional Resources:

Updates and tips from Nova Scotia’s emergency management office are available at: https://novascotia.ca/Alerts