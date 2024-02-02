Hockey Night in East Hants: U15C Penguins put on great game

LANTZ: It was an exciting night of hockey on home ice for two East Hants Penguins clubs on Thursday night.

The East Hants White Penguins and East Hants Black Penguins faced off against one another in U15C hockey action.

The game took place on the big ice surface known as the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Players on either side had lots of support in the stands as many proud parents and family friends cheered on their favourite player (or players).

The Laker News stopped in to catch some of the game in a fan role, not so much in a reporter role. But we still had to snap a few photos on our iPhone.

No. 7 found themselves wide open with the puck. (Healey photo)

The Pens try a passing play. (Healey photo)

The goalie gets ready for the shot. (Healey photo)

Reese Higgins’ second goal of the game stood as the winner as the Black Penguins took a 4-1 victory over the White Penguins. Higgins also added an assist.

Edwin Cantfell and Caden MacKeigan each added single tallies for the victors.

Assists went to Logan MacLean; Kaden Al-Monky; and Karis Julian;

Max Chevrier picked up the goaltending win between the pipes.

For the White Penguins, Max Steffin had the goal, assisted by Addison Kozier.

Caden Fage was in goal.