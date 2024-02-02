East Hants community making dreams come true for goalie McKay

LANTZ: The generosity of East Hants residents has shone brightly yet again.

Goalie Callie McKay has been holding a fundraiser as she aims to raise enough to head down to showcase her skills in the net before the Aquinas College coaching staff.

The team is an National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) women’s hockey team.

Aquinas College plays out of the Southside Ice Arena in Byron Center, MI.

Callie McKay with the Red Wings U-18A team. (Red Wings photo)

McKay, who hails from the Elmsdale area, got a big boot in support this week when she was presented a cheque form the Braeden Bannister Memorial Fund.

The presentation took place on Wednesday night at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Braeden was a local hockey player, volunteer firefighter and an amazing student, and in his memory of him, his family helps local kids fulfill their athletic and academic dreams. They host softball and hockey tournaments to make this all possible.

With the Lady Tigers hockey squad, McKay has gone 4-1 (won-loss) allowing six goals against for a 1.00 Goals Against Average and a 0.940 save percentage.

She also plays with an U-18A boys team out of Cole Harbour, and the Red Wings won the Quebec Cup recently.

HERH plays in the Metro High School Girls Hockey League and sits second to the CPA Cheetahs in their division in the standings.

McKay also did a grand in your hand fundraiser and had many people make donations.

“I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who helped me,” said McKay. “You all have helped make my dream come true.”

She heads down to Aquinas College on Feb. 4 to showcase her talent in front of the NAIA teams coaching staff.