From the Cruiser – Jan. 31

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 95 calls for service.

The following are a couple of the highlighted calls as provided by Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns.

MVC IN MOUNT UNIACKE

On January 26, East Hants RCMP responded to a rear end collision on Highway 101 in Mount Uniacke.

It was reported that a car ran into the back of a slower moving pickup truck whose driver had activated their hazard lights. The driver of the car stated that he didn’t have time to slow down or move over.

By law, if travelling less than 70 km/h on a 100 series highway, one must activate their hazard lights, which the driver of the truck did.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the collision.

Unfortunately, this is not an uncommon occurrence on our highways.

East Hants RCMP wants to remind the public to be aware of their surroundings while operating a motor vehicle and to change their driving habits when driving in adverse weather conditions.

WEATHER-RELATED CALLS

Over the past week, East Hants RCMP members responded to 20 motor vehicle collisions. Most were directly related to adverse winter weather driving conditions.

Of those 20 motor vehicle collisions, EHS and various East Hants County volunteer fire departments also attended the scenes.

East Hants RCMP is urging the public to adjust their driving habits and/or to refrain from driving during severe winter conditions unless absolutely necessary.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Indian Brook man wanted on outstanding warrant

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Darcy Sack-Simon, 34, of Indian Brook.

Darcy Sack-Simon was charged with resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, and uttering threats following an incident that occurred on December 5, 2022.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Darcy Sack-Simon.

Anyone who sees Darcy Sack-Simon is asked to refrain from approaching her and to call police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From The Cruiser is brought to you by: