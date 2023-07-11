Road to gold ends in gold for Vigneau-Sargeant, Team Canada

LIBEREC, CZECH REP: Nel Vigneau-Sargeant is an Under-21 women’s International Street & Ball Hockey world champion.

The Waverley product led Team Canada to the championship last week with a 1-0 win over Slovakia in Liberec, Czech Rep. The team went undefeated through six games (four in group play, one in semis and then the final).

To say there may have been no nails left on the fingers of many of the Canadian parents would be an understatement. Canada won 1-0 (although they scored an empty net goal but that was reversed giving the Slovakians one last shot to tie) in a game that was closer then the two teams previous match.

The two teams had met to open the tournament, a game Canada won 5-1 but they knew the team was strong, said Vigneau-Sargeant in an interview from Germany on Saturday.

“Our goal has been gold for four long years,” said Vigneau-Sargeant, adding that most of those wearing the Maple Leaf were selected following the 2019 Junior Nationals.

ADVERTISEMENT:

She said two situations allowed Canada to secure the victory. A kick save out of the air for our goalie and some incredible penalty killing in a five-on-three advantage to Slovakia.

Vigneau-Sargeant said the team met regularly since being selected after the 2019 nationals (virtually) as we prepared for the 2020 event which the pandemic cancelled; then 2021, also cancelled due to the pandemic.

She said in 2022 they met for the first time and played in a Canadian tournament winning silver.

“This showed us what we needed to work further on,” she said. “By 2023 we had formed solid friendships and our team mantra was “road to gold.”

Vigneau-Sargeant, who plays in the RSEQ women’s hockey with the Bishop’s Gaiters, said the long road to get there made winning gold even more meaningful.

“You don’t win gold for yourself – you win it for your teammates, coaches, supporters and for Canada,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The former Bussy Auto Penguin and Lockview High Dragons girls hockey sniper was a force at the championship, scoring 11 goals and assisting on five others to win top scorer award. She also won ana ward as Tournament Offensive MVP.

“I embraced the team goal and trained harder than I have ever trained,” she said. “As soon as hockey season ended, I worked with a trainer to adjust for the different requirements of ball hockey.

“I also refined my meal plan concentrating on protein to build strength. I felt very well prepared.”

She said she actually injured herself in the warm-up for game one and came down on a ball resulting in a level two sprain to her ankle. However, her training prior to the event helped deal with the injury and muscle through.

This was the highest level Vigneau-Sargeant has played in any sport.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Wearing the Maple Leaf was “like something you cannot imagine.”

Both of her parents are Army Officers and so she has lived overseas and travelled a bit.

“There is no country I would rather live in and cannot even explain the feeling of pride I have wearing that jersey,” said Vigneau-Sargeant. “My heart wanted to explode.”

At the closing awards, she received two beautiful (and heavy) boxes with her awards—and more inside.

“When I finally looked inside, they were full of Czech beer,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Vigneau-Sargeant explained how Canada went undefeated and won the championship. She wanted to mention how crucial their coaches and coaching staff were in the victory. “They were incredible,” she said.

“Anyone who plays high level sports knows that there is a secret ingredient that gels teams,” she said. “No one really knows what it is, it is intangible and hard to define. It is what makes you go to the gym or for a run even though no one knows whether you did it or not.

“It is the voice in your ear encouraging you to make decisions that will make you a better player and better team member.

“We were spread out from BC to Newfoundland and Labrador yet formed this bond. There were some very skilled teams in this competition. We won because we were the best.

“We were the best because of this special bond.”