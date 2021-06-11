Road work set for June 12 on Beaver Bank Road

BEAVER BANK: HRM is advising residents of the Beaver Bank area of weekend road construction taking place June 12.

Work crews will be on site from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Beaver Bank Rd. from Sackville Drive to Tucker Lake Road.

The work is being done to accommodate pavement rehabilitation, a release from HRM says.

Stop-and-go traffic will be in place while work is underway. Motorists should expect delays.

Construction crews will strive to maintain physical distancing measures, however, residents may see workers within two metres of each other while completing certain tasks which aligns with the exemptions outlined in the Provincial Health Order.

If approaching construction crews, residents are asked to maintain at least two metres of physical distancing.