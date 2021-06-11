WELLINGTON: Firefighters at Station 42 Wellington and Station 43 Grand Lake will be handing out bottled water to residents impacted by the Do Not Consume Water/Do Not Use Water Order for Shubenacadie Grand Lake.

The bottled water is for residents who draw water from Grand Lake. This is being organized by Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency Services.

Bottled water can be picked up at the following locations starting this evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.:

Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency Station 42, 4132 #2 Highway, Wellington

Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency Station 43, 22 Lakeside Drive, Grand Lake

Residents will be provided with two litres per person per day, in addition to one litre per day for pets per household for a 48 hour period.

Additional water is available from the Station water supply if residents bring their own sanitized containers.

Water from the Station is recommended to be boiled, if in doubt.