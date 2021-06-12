ELMSDALE: The East Hants Aquatic Centre (14 Commerce Court, Elmsdale) is being opened up for those affected by the Grand Lake water alert who need access to shower facilities, the Municipality of East Hants announced on June 11.

Schedule:

Saturday to Monday, June 12, 13 & 14 – from 8 am to 12 noon and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Starting Friday evening June 11 (this has ended), those who need to shower can come to the aquatic centre and use the shower facilities. The universal washroom is equipped with a fully accessible change room with adjustable table and sling for transport for those who may need assistance.

Please note: our aquatic facility showers are not private shower stalls. There are gender specific showers where you can choose to be fully nude and our universal showers which require a bathing suit. Please bring your own soap and shampoo.

Staff will be on-hand to help with traffic flow. All public health protocols including hand hygiene, face masks, physical distancing, and gathering limits must be followed.

Please do not come if you suspect you have COVID-19 or if you have any of the known COVID-19 symptoms.

Use of the aquatic centre will be on a first come first serve basis. Upon entering, please fill out your contact information for contract tracing purposes. Our Staff will direct you to the shower areas. Masks are required in building except when showering.

Water is available for free at the aquatic centre during the same times as above.

Residents must bring their own containers to fill with water.

Please follow public health protocols on site including wearing a mask and physical distancing.

The water is sourced from our water utility which remains safe to drink for all municipal water users.

As well, Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Ltd has kindly donated bottled water for the convenience of those affected by this water issue.

The Municipality of East Hants understands that this is a difficult situation for many. We ask that everyone is kind and courteous to one another.

The latest information about the Grand Lake water alert can be found here.