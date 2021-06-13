Rocks thrown from Lantz overpass damage passing vehicles

LANTZ: East Hants RCMP is asking for assistance from the public after rocks were thrown from an overpass on to passing vehicles.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said just after 12 a.m. on Saturday, June 12 East Hants RCMP received three 911 calls in relation to vehicles being damaged after they were struck by rocks that were thrown from the new overpass on Highway 102 in Lantz.

“Immediate patrols by RCMP did not result in locating any suspects who targeted vehicles travelling in both the southbound and northbound lanes,” said Cpl. Hutchinson.

(RCMP photo)

(RCMP photo)

Although no one was injured, the damage was significant and the outcome could have been much worse, said Cpl. Hutchinson.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone who has information or may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Enfield RCMP at 902-883-7077. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File # 2021827932