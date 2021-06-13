Firth signs multi-year deal with Halifax Wanderers soccer club

FALL RIVER: A midfield soccer player from Fall River will be getting some home cooking while playing the sport he loves for a couple more seasons.

Scott Firth, a Lockview High alum, had a multi-year deal for 2022 and 2023 announced by the Halifax Wanderers on June 11.

The 20-year-old’s extension will see his time as a Wanderer after playing with the club for the last two seasons. Entering 2021, Firth has earned a multi-year extension with the Wanderers and is looking forward to playing once again in front of his friends and family.

“I feel the city behind me as well being a local, so I just can’t wait to play in front of them again,” explained Firth in a team release. “I’m hoping soon enough we can all return home.”

This has been an exciting week for Canadian soccer following the announcement of The Kickoff – the Canadian Premier League 2021 season’s opening stanza set to start June 26 in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

It’s now great to see another local player that will be travelling with the team and representing Halifax.

“We’re always pleased when we can sign and retain a local, high calibre player in our squad,” said Matt Fegan, VP Football Operations. “Scott understands what it means to be Nova Scotian. He is a local young man representing thousands of fellow Haligonians on the pitch and has benefited from the great youth club development systems around us.

“Not only is this contract extension a reward for Scott’s hard work and talents, but it continues to show our commitment to giving players from this region a chance to establish themselves on a professional level.

“I’m certain this story can inspire young players sitting in the stands at the Wanderers Grounds that they too can go all the way with the same grit and determination as Scott has shown.”

Firth is the 20th player officially added to the Wanderers roster for the 2021 season. He joins other local players Christian Oxner and Kieran Baskett.