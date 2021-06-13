Windsor Junction’s Blackwood signs with Ontario Jr. A club

WINDSOR JUNCTION: A goalie from the Windsor Junction area will continue to the next level—albeit in a new province.

Conor Blackwood will be suiting up for the Kemptville 73 of the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL), beginning this September.

The team announced the signing of the Halifax McDonald goaltender, who now calls the Beaver Bank area home, recently.

He finished the 2020-2021 season with the NSU18 major midget Macs with a 1.81 Goals Against Average and a 93.8 save percentage in 15 games played, according to Elite Prospects. He had a 13-0-0 record (won-loss-tied).

The 73s just had six players taken in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) draft.

Because of COVID19 in Ontario, the 73s only played a development scrimmage games (not a regular season). They wound up with a 2-9-1 record in 12 games played.

The 2021-2022 regular season will begin on Sept. 23 and see a 55-game fully balanced schedule with the twelve member teams facing each opponent five times.

It includes the annual Fall Showcase over Thanksgiving weekend at Bell Sensplex.