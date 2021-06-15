Kennetcook’s Sanford punches way to Olympic boxing spot

KENNETCOOK: Wyatt Sanford has a busy schedule these days.

The 22-year-old Kennetcook boxer is hard training, as he said in an interview with The Laker News, like he’s “got the world in the palm of my hand, and I just can’t let that get away.”

That world is a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics as a member of the Canadian boxing team, which announced his selection to the squad last week.

He’s thrilled to be part of being on the biggest stage in the world.

“This is an amazing opportunity and will be a great experience,” said Sanford via Facebook.

How did he manage the wait for the official word, while many of those in his community and his parents were on the edge of their seats each day that went by.

“I just focused on training and hoped to finally get the call,” he said.

Currently, the preparations for Sanford and his teammates includes picking up the intensity and watching more videos and breaking down their opponents.

“Making sure we are sharp when we get there,” said Sanford.

The team will be going for a training camp in B.C. weeks before to help assist in taking care of some of the jet leg so it’s not as big of a difference when they get to Tokyo.

Video by: Way Productions.

He is ever grateful for the support of those back home in Kennetcook, not just now but for his whole career.

“Always in my corner and by my side pushing and motivating me to go for more and to succeed,” said Sanford. “It’s nice to have the feeling of putting Kennetcook on the map. But really it was them and my family that put me into the world. They are the ones that gave the support to help us put Kennetcook on the map.”

When the news did come, it took some time for it to sink in, said Sanford.

“Even for it to sink in that I’ve actually accomplished this,” he said. “But we’re not completely done, we still want to be holding gold at the end of the Olympics.”

How does it sound to hear “Wyatt Sanford, Canadian Olympic boxer?”

“It’s always been a goal to be able to call myself an Olympian,” Sanford said. “However, I don’t think I’ll ever get use to it.”

There are several community events being held to continue to show the support for him from the community. Check out the Sanford Boys’ Boxing page on Facebook.