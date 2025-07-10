The Laker News

Santanna Coleman named 2025 Industry Leader

ByPat Healey

Santanna Coleman, 2025 Industry Leader. (Submitted photo)

DARTMOUTH: Santanna Coleman has been crowned as one of Canadian Occupational Safety‘s leading lights.

This is a significant honour as Canadian Occupational Safety is among the preeminent authorities in the global safety industry.

“Safety is more than a job to me; it is about caring for people and their families,” said Santanna Coleman, OHS Advisor at Construction Safety Nova Scotia.

“I am passionate about delivering training, conducting safety audits, and encouraging meaningful conversations about how we keep each other safe. I am grateful for this recognition.”

The list of winners was finalized by Canadian Occupational Safety’s 30+ strong Intelligence Unit, who spoke to and gained exacting insight from a range of respected and independent industry sources.

This information was then coupled with in-depth industry research and input from Canadian Occupational Safety’s editorial panel.

Coleman is keen to express their pride at being spotlighted for their achievements and professional success.

Chris Sweeney, Managing Editor for Special Reports at Canadian Occupational Safety, shared his insights on the selection process.

“Santanna Coleman was recognized for their unwavering commitment and passion for the industry, exemplified by their impactful contributions to advancing workplace safety in Canada,” he stated.

This honour underscores Coleman’s significant contribution and ongoing, wide-ranging impact across the safetysector.

