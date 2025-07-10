Alice House holding Fall Harvest raffle to raise critical funds for services

Numbers in a 50/50 draw. (Pexels.com photo)

HALIFAX: A fundraiser is underway to help a provider of safe housing, trauma counselling, and other support services for women and children recovering from intimate partner violence raise some money.

Alice House is running a Fall Harvest Raffle looking to raise necessary money to be able to continue to provide these services.

The link for the fundraiser is: Alice House Fall Harvest Raffle | Rafflebox

Officials with Alice House say they help women and children rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.

The fundraiser is one way for them to get the critical funds required.

“Each raffle ticket does far more than give you a chance to win one of three incredible prize packages,’ said officials in a note to The Laker News. “It helps turn empty apartments into warm, welcoming homes for families starting over.

“It funds critical, trauma-informed counselling that empowers women to heal and move forward. And it keeps children connected to life-changing programs that break the cycle of violence for good.”

The organization said that every ticket is a powerful step toward safety, recovery, and a brighter future.