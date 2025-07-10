Alice House holding Fall Harvest raffle to raise critical funds for services

HALIFAX: A fundraiser is underway to help a provider of safe housing, trauma counselling, and other support services for women and children recovering from intimate partner violence raise some money.
Alice House is running a Fall Harvest Raffle looking to raise necessary money to be able to continue to provide these services.
The link for the fundraiser is: Alice House Fall Harvest Raffle | Rafflebox
Officials with Alice House say they help women and children rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.
ADVERTISEMENT:
The fundraiser is one way for them to get the critical funds required.
“Each raffle ticket does far more than give you a chance to win one of three incredible prize packages,’ said officials in a note to The Laker News. “It helps turn empty apartments into warm, welcoming homes for families starting over.
“It funds critical, trauma-informed counselling that empowers women to heal and move forward. And it keeps children connected to life-changing programs that break the cycle of violence for good.”
The organization said that every ticket is a powerful step toward safety, recovery, and a brighter future.