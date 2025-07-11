Premier Houston issues statement on threat of 35 Per Cent U.S. Tariffs

Premier Tim Houston. (Province of N.S. Photo)

HALIFAX: The following is a statement from Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston.

“Canadians are again attempting to wade through another round of U.S. threats, misinformation and foolish economics.



We have been here before. In fact, the bullying behaviour has been constant under this administration. Millions of workers, consumers and businesses on both sides of the border are suffering by the illegal, unnecessary actions of one man.



This time, it’s the threat of 35 per cent U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods by August 1, 2025, and it comes at a time when Canada is working in good faith to reach a trade deal.”

“This type of childish bullying is no way to treat a neighbour, friend and ally.

“It’s exactly why Canadians are not buying U.S. products and cancelling trips to the U.S. And it’s why Nova Scotia’s measures around booze and procurement remain in place.



My dad used to say that there is nothing so bad that something good doesn’t come out of it. Sometimes you have to look a little harder, but there is often something good somewhere.

“This time, the silver lining is that by attacking Canada, the President has actually made us stronger as a nation.

“Nova Scotia stands with Team Canada.

“We will continue to work harder to buy local, find new trading partners and remove the internal trade barriers that have held us back in the past.



They say when others show you who they are, you should believe them.

“I also believe when others do their worst, we should do our best.”

Premier Tim Houston.