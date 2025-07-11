The Laker News

Featured News

Traffic delays expected in Fall River on Monday

ByPat Healey

Jul 11, 2025 #construction, #Fall River, #Highway 2, #HRM, #traffic
Traffic advisories in N.S. (Google photo)

FALL RIVER: HRM is advising residents to expect a traffic delay on Highway 2 in Fall River on Monday July 14.

Crews will be working between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. between Fall River Road and the Petro Canada area on Highway 2.

This work is to facilitate road repairs in support of the 2021-25 Regional Council Strategic Priorities Plan to establish a safe and accessible integrated mobility network.

Stop-and-go traffic will be in place during this work.

Drivers should expect delays and are asked to use alternative routes where possible. 

By Pat Healey

