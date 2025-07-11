UPDATED: Beaver Bank man charged in Lower Sackville voyeurism incident

RCMP badge. (Police photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: A 32-year-old man from Beaver Bank has turned himself in as the suspect involved in a voyeurism incident in Lower Sackville.

The man was arrested on July 10.

On July 8, RCMP officers received a report of a man entering the women’s bathroom at a business on Sackville Dr..

Witnesses told police he was lying on the floor, and observing a woman under a stall door.

On July 10, following a request for assistance from the public in identifying the suspect, a 32-year-old man from Beaver Bank turned himself in at the Lower Sackville RCMP Detachment.

The man was safely arrested and later released on conditions.

He’s scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on September 22, to face a charge of Voyeurism.

File # 25-97174