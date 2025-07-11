RCMP seize firearms, drugs; five charged with multiple offences

Some of the firearms and other items seized by police. (RCMP photo)

LAKE ECHO: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment has charged five people after executing a search warrant at a home in Lake Echo.

On July 4, the RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with assistance of the RCMP Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at a residence on Snow White Dr. as part of an ongoing drug trafficking and firearms investigation.

Five people were safely arrested at the home.

As a result of the search, officers seized a .223 calibre assault-style rifle loaded with a high-capacity magazine, ammunition, three replica handguns, a quantity of cocaine, narcotic prescription pills, dried cannabis, and a Dodge Ram 1500 that had been reported stolen.

ADVERTISEMENT:

(RCMP photo)

Joseph Andrew Fitzgerald, 51, of Lake Echo; Cheray Shedrick, 35, of Sipekne’katik; Samantha Jeane Forbes, 34, of Newport; Richard Douglas Ruth, 48, of Porters Lake; and Norman Blair Philpitt, 58, of Lake Echo, have each been charged with:

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Unsafe Storage of Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Weapon or Restricted Weapon

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Device or Ammunition Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of a Weapon Obtained by Commission of Offence

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (over $5,000)

Laundering Proceeds of Crime

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Fitzgerald has also been charged with Possession Contrary to Order (three counts) and Failure to Comply with Order (three counts).

Shedrick has also been charged with Failure to Comply with Order (four counts).

ADVERTISEMENT:

Nova Scotians are encouraged to contact their nearest RCMP detachment or local police to report crime, including the illegal sale of drugs, in their communities.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also do so by submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or using the P3 Tips app.

File #: 25-93782