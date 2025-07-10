Police look to identify shoplifting suspect

Police are looking to identify this suspect in the shoplifting at the Superstore. (RCMP photo)

ELMSDALE: A suspect is being sought in a theft of products from an East Hants grocery store.

East Hants RCMP Sgt. Scott MacRae said police are seeking the public’s help to identify an individual responsible for the theft of $141 worth of products.

The theft took place at the Elmsdale Superstore this past week.

Anyone with information can report to the East Hants RCMP at (902)883-7077.

You can also report tips to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(T.I.P.S.) or crimestoppers.ca.

File number #2025921678.