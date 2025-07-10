Women in motorsports being celebrated by Scotia Speedworld on July 10

Bristol Matthews of Nine Mile River is one of the young girls in racing that are breaking barriers for others just like her. (Scotia Speedworld photo)

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: The second annual Fueling Change- A Celebration of Women in Motorsports is taking place this Friday night July 10 at Scotia Speedworld.

Fueling Change is a celebration of all the incredible women competing in the Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series. From rising rookies to seasoned veterans, these talented female drivers are breaking barriers and inspiring the next generation of racers.

As part of this special night, fans can take part in an all-female autograph session at 7:00pm, where they’ll have the opportunity to meet the amazing women making their mark on the track.

The autograph session will be hosted by Scotia Speedworld’s own Madison Watts.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness, fans will also receive pink ribbons upon entry, symbolizing our collective strength, support, and hope for those impacted by breast cancer. It’s a small gesture with a powerful message — and one that perfectly aligns with a night dedicated to celebrating courage and resilience.

Joining Tim Terry in the announcer’s booth for the evening will be Emily Chisholm, a familiar face to Scotia Speedworld fans.

Emily began her racing career in the Bandolero division and now competes in the United Mortgage Alliance Legends.

Chisholm is currently pursuing a degree in Motorsports Management at Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina and will bring a unique perspective to the night’s commentary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gates open at 5:00pm, with a full slate of racing from all divisions in the Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series following the autograph session.

Join us Friday night at Scotia Speedworld as we celebrate trailblazers, fast cars, and the power of women in motorsports!

Admission for the Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series is $20 for adults, $5 for youth (8-15yrs), children seven and under are free all season at Scotia Speedworld!

Grandstands open at 5:00PM. For more information, please visit www.scotiaspeedworld.ca.