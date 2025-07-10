AMI-tv, Torrential Pictures, and Club Red Productions announce season two of ‘Pretty Blind’

Jennie Bovard in 'Pretty Blind' Season One (2025). C/O AMItv, Torrential Pictures, Club Red Productions

HALIFAX: AMI-tv, Torrential Pictures, and Club Red Productions announce the renewal of Pretty Blind on the heels of the show’s successful Season One launch on July 8.

Produced by Jenna MacMillan (Who’s Yer Father?) and Jonathan Torrens (Mr. D), the show transforms the popular podcast by Jennie Bovard, Low Vision Moments, into comedy gold that pokes back at ableism.

Taking inspiration from her own real-life experiences as a person with albinism and partial sight, Bovard joins Jonathan Torrens, Mark Forward (Fargo), and comedian Dan Barra-Berger in the writers’ room to make a unique comedy about a rarely-represented community.

The second season of Pretty Blind will begin production in Fall 2025 in Nova Scotia, Canada.

“Seeing the world through Jennie’s eyes has taught all of us so much and using a visual medium to make a show for a low vision audience has reshaped my entire approach to storytelling,” says producer Jonathan Torrens, who also made a guest appearance in Season One of Pretty Blind.

Having albinism and partial sight has its fair set of challenges. In Season One, we join Jennie Bonang (played by Jennie Bovard) as she navigates an ableist culture with wit and charm–from a romantic fall-out to an overbearing roommate, to her dysfunctional family and equally dysfunctional workplace.

To cope, Jennie starts her own podcast Low Vision Moments and enlists the surprise help of a local superstar.

We meet the characters that colour Jennie’s daily life, with an ensemble cast that includes Jacob Hemphill (Roll With It) as Yves; Jessica Barry (FROM) as Veronica; Dan Barra-Berger (All Access Comedy) as Steve; and MJ ‘Joanne’ Miller (Diggstown) as Sandy, alongside a cameo appearance from Jonathan Torrens who also directs a few episodes.

“When I began the Low Vision Moments podcast, it was a chance to reframe blindness and albinism, for listeners and myself,” says lead actor and Associate Producer Jennie Bovard. “It quickly turned into a community that shared a common experience and found its way to bond with laughter.

“I hadn’t dreamed that one day we’d be filming not only one season, but a second season, based on that podcast. I am incredibly grateful to AMI, Torrential Productions, and Club Red.”

Pretty Blind‘s first season launched on July 8th, 2025, with episodes every Tuesday at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv. Stream episodes anytime, for free, on AMI+ across Canada.