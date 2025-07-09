Return to work opportunities increase in summer months, WCB reports

(Pexels.com photo)

HALIFAX: As June ends and Nova Scotia steps into full summer mode, WCB Nova Scotia says more Nova Scotians are returning to work after injury – and the summer months hold even more potential, while also bringing new risks.

It’s well known that it takes longer for workers to return to work in Nova Scotia than in other parts of the country.

Together with partners, WCB is working to change that – and as of the end of June, there’s progress to report.



The injury rate reported as of the end of June has dropped to a new low of 1.31 time-loss injuries per 100 covered workers.

At the end of 2024, that number was 1.38. This progress is due to the dedication of many, including employers, with whom WCB is working differently to reduce the impact of workplace injury.

When they do get hurt, Nova Scotians are working with their employer, health care provider, and WCB to get back to work in a safe and timely way. By the end of June, workplace injuries caused workers to miss about 246 days of work for every 100 workers covered by WCB – which is about two thirds of the total Nova Scotia workforce.

The reduction in time lost due to injury is an improvement from the end of 2024, when nearly 270 days were lost per 100 covered workers due to workplace injuries.

While there’s still work to do to reduce injuries further, the numbers are moving in the right direction.

On the whole, three quarters of Nova Scotians hurt on the job are returning to work within 90 days – meaning more people are available to build homes, care for Nova Scotians, and support the economy.

And, with summer underway, WCB says the picture can get even better. That’s because seasonal work often brings new opportunities for employers in Nova Scotia to think differently about how they can keep workers safe and at work after a workplace injury.

Seasonal work brings new roles that aren’t typically available year-round.

By thinking creatively, employers can assign safe transitional duties – like helping newer workers or managing inventory – to help Nova Scotians injured on the job stay connected to the workplace during recovery. T

his approach keeps workers engaged and supports business productivity during often the busiest months of the year.



“We’re challenging the outdated mindset – this summer and every day – that Nova Scotians are better off recovering at home,” says Chief Operating Officer Godfrey Jerry. “We’re encouraging, and seeing, more workplaces embrace what we know to be true – Nova Scotians feel better and do better when they’re connected to work.”



These results reflect the success of WCB’s improved return-to-work service models, which focus on early intervention and connecting injured workers with appropriate work during critical recovery periods.

At the same time, WCB also notes that summer work, especially in extreme heat, brings new risks.

“As Nova Scotia’s workforce grows during the summer months, it often includes new workers, and younger workers, who may be less likely to speak up if they see something unsafe,” says VP of Prevention and Employer Engagement, Tracey Newman.

“That’s why – in summer and always – it is so important for supervisors and coworkers to help everyone in the workplace identify hazards.”



WCB is reminding employers to keep safety top of mind and support workers if an injury does happen. Summer safety tips include:



Hydrate often: Drink water regularly, even if you’re not thirsty. Dress smart: Wear light, breathable clothing and a hat. Take breaks: Rest in shaded or cool areas to avoid overheating. Know the signs: Look for dizziness, nausea, and confusion. Act quickly! Look out for each other: Speak up if a coworker seems unwell.

By combining prevention and early return to work, we can help protect Nova Scotians on the job.

More information on WCB progress: accountability.wcb.ns.ca