McDonald Sports Park set to mark milestone anniversary with celebration

A photo from June of work being done in McDonald Sports Park. (Submitted photo)

WAVERLEY: Organizers are excited and encourage residents to come on out for a true Waverley Saturday night this Saturday July 12.

The volunteers have been working to put the final touches on what they hope to be a wonderful event marking a huge milestone in the community’s history.

On Saturday they will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the McDonald Sports Park in Waverley, located at the end of Champions Way.

It will begin at 5 p.m. and go until 9 p.m. or later.

The night will consist of music, a BBQ, time to chill with your neighbours, and beverages as well.

Hundred Proof and The Affordable Luxuries will be the entertainment for the night of celebration of McDonald Sports Park, which is situated on 130 acres of land dedicated to wooded and lakeside trails, a baseball field, beach volley ball court, and more.

It’s all managed by the Waverley Amateur Athletic Association (WAAA).

Besides the music, there will be a BBQ with food donated by the Fall River Sobeys; volunteers with the Waverley Legion will be grilling up the food on the BBQ; and there will be adult and alcohol free drinks from Nine Locks Brewing.

It is cash only at the bar and BBQ.

Organizers are hoping residents will come on out for a fun night and hang with their neighbours without having to plan for dinner or do dishes.

The WAAA also has issued an activity challenge to park users – 50 km or 50 minutes of activity in the park during the month of July or all in one day on the last Saturday or Sunday of July. Walk, run, bike, paddle or swim.