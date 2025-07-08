Man arrested for bank robbery, stolen vehicle following chase that ends in Beaver Bank

The screenshot of the chase ending from Caught on Dashcam N.S. Facebook page.

BEAVER BANK: A 51-year-old man has been arrested following a chase that saw him lead police from Dartmouth out to Lower Sackville and then onto Beaver Bank Road.

Halifax Regional Police said that the man was arrested for a robbery that occurred on June 30 at the Bank of Montreal at 6980 Mumford Road in Halifax.

“At approximately 11:20 a.m. (July 8), the suspect was in a stolen motor vehicle in the 400 block of Windmill Road in Dartmouth,” HRP said in a release.

“Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect refused to stop and continued toward Magazine Hill.”

HRP said that officers did not initially engage in a pursuit but continued to follow at a distance.

“As the vehicle headed onto Highway 102, into Sackville, officers actively pursued,” the force said.

The pursuit concluded on Beaver Bank Road where the vehicle was stopped.

A 51-year-old man was arrested. Charges are pending as a result.

The operation was conducted by Halifax Regional Police’s Emergency Response Team and Quick Response Unit. RCMP assisted in the pursuit.

FILE – 25-92787