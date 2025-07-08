Province announces construction of four new cell towers, including one in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY: Nova Scotia’s plan to expand cellular service to thousands of Nova Scotians in unserved areas has reached another milestone with new towers now active at three sites in southwest Nova Scotia and one in Halifax County, the province said on July 8.



The towers – in East Kemptville, Yarmouth County; Middle Ohio, Shelburne County; North Range Corner, Digby County; and Millen Mountain, Halifax County – support stronger connectivity, safety and access for people living, working and travelling in dozens of communities in those areas.

The province and service provider Rogers announced this latest milestone in the Cellular for Nova Scotia Program.



“With these towers now up and running, we’re making it safer and more connected for people in these communities,” said Public Works Minister Fred Tilley, also the Minister responsible for Build Nova Scotia.

“Whether calling for help in an emergency, staying in touch with family, working from home or learning online, reliable cellular service makes a real difference.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Overall, Rogers is upgrading 27 sites through Phase 1 of the Cellular for Nova Scotia Program.

The Government of Nova Scotia will add 27 provincially owned towers to further expand coverage in Phase 2.



Quotes:

“We are proud to bring 5G services to communities in Nova Scotia with our government partners, closing wireless gaps and improving coverage for residents, visitors and businesses.

“With these four towers now in service, more people in the region now have access to the largest and most reliable 5G+ network in Canada.”

— Mark Kennedy, Chief Technology Officer, Rogers



“We’re seeing meaningful change in real time. These towers result from a strong partnership with Rogers and a clear commitment to closing service gaps across Nova Scotia.

“Every new connection brings greater peace of mind during emergencies. More opportunities for remote work and learning support local economic development and contribute to stronger economic growth across the province.”

— David Benoit, President and CEO, Build Nova Scotia

ADVERTISEMENT:

“These improvements strengthen safety and security while also unlocking new growth opportunities.

“Reliable connectivity helps local businesses succeed, attracts investment, creates jobs and supports the long-term success of rural communities across Nova Scotia.”

— Angelique LeBlanc, CEO, Western Regional Enterprise Network



Quick Facts:

– more than $69 million has been invested to date in the Cellular for Nova Scotia Program, a multi-year, multi-phase effort to bring cellular service to unserved areas across the province

– the request for proposals for Phase 2 closed in December; submissions are under evaluation

– this year, 18 telecommunications sites, including the four above, are set to be upgraded and connected to Rogers’ 5G network



